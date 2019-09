Police said they have also recovered the cash that was looted in the planned robbery on September 16.

DCP Vijayanta Arya told IANS: "The arrested persons are Kishan alias Raja, Abhishek alias Sagar, Ashwini Kumar and Sanjay. A team led by SHO Sharat Chandra was formed to nab the accused."

The first accused had been nabbed on the day of the robbery.

The robbers had targeted a cash collection agent of a wholesale dealer in Sadar Bazar.