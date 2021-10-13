5 batchmates from Gurugram-based school make it to Cambridge

The event, which is unprecedented, marked a new landmark for the Pathways World School, Aravalli. This exceptional achievement is a matter of great pride for the school, which has an outstanding track record in academics and other related activities.

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The University of Cambridge, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world, welcomed five students from the same batch of a Gurugram-based school.

The common factor among all the five batchmates, who were admitted to the University of Cambridge, ranked 4th as per the QS World University Rankings 2022, was the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). The students undertook IBDP, which is regarded as one of the most balanced, all-encompassing as well as the most challenging pre-university programs. These days, many students who aim to get into Ivy League institutions pursue IBDP as it helps them develop a deeper perspective, broader outlook, and vast knowledge base towards their respective course program.

The students who made it to the university included Vedika G. Mandapati, Anirudh Bhalekar, Akrit Agarwal, Tushti Hari, and Varushka Bhushan. Out of these, Vedika G. Mandapati scored a perfect 45 in the IBDP and is currently pursuing a Human, Social, and Political Sciences course from the Murray Edward College. The second-highest scorer, Anirudh Bhalekar, scored 44 in IBDP and is studying Engineering at Peterhouse College. Akrit Agarwal, who scored 42 in IBDP, is pursuing a bachelor's in Economics from the Lucy Cavendish College, University of Cambridge, UK.

Tushti Hari, who scored 42 in IBDP, got accepted for Psychological & Behavioral Sciences at Homerton College, University of Cambridge, the UK. However, being underage, she has deferred her offer for September 2022 joining. Varushka Bhushan, who scored 39 in IBDP, has opted for Political Science from Science Po, The Paris Institute of Political Studies, France. The school deeply respects and regards how these students have exercised discernment with regard to the respective course selection to suit their learning requirements, personality traits, bent of mind and choice of career.

Besides these five stalwarts, the other students also received offers from the world's most sought-after institutions such as the John Hopkins, New York University, University of Southern California, London School of Economics, King's College London and the University of Warwick. During the recent submission process of college applications, 139 students of the class of 2021 of Pathways World School, Aravali, received more than 532 offers.

