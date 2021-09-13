5 booked under liquor prohibition law in Bihar's Supaul

The FIR was registered on the basis of a viral video wherein they were allegedly seen consuming liquor inside the government hospital on September 8.

Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) Five persons including an accountant in a government hospital were booked for violating the liquor ban in Bihar's Supaul district on Monday.

The accused persons -- Subhash Singh, the accountant; Pawan Kumar Rajak, outsourcing supervisor; Sarvesh Kumar Yadav, resident of ward number 16; Arjun Sardar and one other person were seen in the video consuming alcohol.

Sandeep Kumar Singh, the SHO of Triveniganj police station, said: "We have investigated the video of the incident and found that the accused were consuming liquor and chicken."

"After the incident came to light, we conducted raids in the hospital as well as their respective homes but no one was found. Efforts are on to nab them," the officer said,

The liquor prohibition law was enforced in Bihar on April 4, 2016. Under its provisions, consumption and trade of liquor is completely banned.

--IANS

ajk/skp/bg