5 BSF troopers injured in J&K road accident

Srinagar, July 21 (IANS) Five Border Security Force (BSF) troopers, including an officer, were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in J&K's Baramulla district.
Police said five BSF troops of 194 Battalion were on their way from Mohura near Uri to Baramulla town when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle in Sheeri area.
BSF troops, including an officer, sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Injured troopers have been identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar, Head Constable Mukesh Kumar, Head Constable Tota Ram, Constable Aman Deep and Constable Jal Singh.
