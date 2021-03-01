5 burglars arrested in B'luru; Rs 80L recovered

"Gold ornaments weighing 1.5 kg, whereas 1.6 kg of silvers articles were recovered from them," police said.

Bengaluru, March 1 (IANS) The Bengaluru police on Monday arrested five burglars involved in 13 cases and recovered stolen gold ornaments and silver articles worth Rs 80 lakh from their possession.

The accused were identified as Yasin Khan, Kadir Ahmed, Akram Pasha, Gopal and Kailash, all are the residents of Bengaluru.

According to the police, the gang used to conduct a recce during daytime to find the locked houses in the area and then gain entry to those houses from backdoors after breaking open the locks.

"They used crowbar to break open the rear entrances of all those houses where the burglaries were carried out," the police added.

