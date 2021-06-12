5 children drown to death in Bihar's Saharsa

The children had gone to take bath in a pond when they slipped into deep water and drowned. All the children were aged between 8 and 14 years.

Saharsa (Bihar), June 12 (IANS) A pall of gloom descended on Bihar's Saharsa district on Saturday morning after five children died due to drowning in the Basti area of the district.

A police officer said that five children had gone to a nearby pond to take bath. While taking bath, one of them slipped into deep water and started drowning. The others too went into deep water in order to save him, but unfortunately all of them drowned.

Sadar police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar told IANS that the deceased have been identified as Golu, Arif, Israfil, Mohammad Gulab and Abu Bakr.

He said the police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. With the help of local people, all the bodies have been fished out of the pond and sent for post-mortem.

--IANS

