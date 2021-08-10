  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 5 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 10th, 2021, 16:00:22hrs
Srinagar, Aug 10 (IANS) Five civilians were injured on Tuesday in the capital city Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir in a militant grenade attack.

Police said 5 civilians were injured when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Hari Singh High street market in Amira Kadal area of Srinagar city.

"The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road injuring 5 civilians. The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off for searches", police said.

--IANS

sq/skp/

