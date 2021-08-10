5 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 10 (IANS) Five civilians were injured on Tuesday in the capital city Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir in a militant grenade attack.
Police said 5 civilians were injured when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Hari Singh High street market in Amira Kadal area of Srinagar city.
"The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road injuring 5 civilians. The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off for searches", police said.
--IANS
sq/skp/