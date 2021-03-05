5 criminals arrested, cash and valuables seized in Jharkhand

Ranchi, March 5 (IANS) Five criminals were arrested and Rs 3.37 lakh cash and other valuable items were recovered in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Friday, the police said.

"On a tip off, a team of Jamtara Cyber Police station conducted raids under the Karmatand Police station area and arrested five criminals" said Jamtara Superintendent of Police (SP), Deepak Kumar Sinha, to the media.