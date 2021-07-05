5 criminals in human trafficking racket arrested in Bangladesh

Anik Hasan alias Hero Anik, 25, a listed criminal in the Moghbazar area, Shahidul Islam Empul, 34, Abir Ahmed Rakib, 22, Shohagh Hossain Arif, 36 and Heera, 22 were arrested with bullets, one foreign-made pistol, one magazine, five sharp-edged weapons, 300 Yaba tablets, seven mobile phone sets, and 3,400 takas in cash.

A case was filed against Hridoy in Hatirjheel police station on May 28.

Dhaka, July 5 (IANS) Bangladesh's elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday nabbed five criminals, including one of the top aides of TikTok Hridoy Babu involved in trafficking of women, from the capital.

Anik is a most wanted criminal in nine cases including drug and robbery and led a group of 20-25 criminals, said an RAB official.

The criminal gang is active in Hatirjheel, Moghbazar, Madhubagh, Mirbagh, Peyarabagh, Natun Rasta, Chairman Goli, and Aam Bagan area.

TikTok Hridoy Babu allegedly led a racket of trafficking of women to India, Pakistan and Dubai from Bangladesh. A case was filed over the alleged rape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman in Kerala in India by some Bangladeshi men.

Earlier it was reported that Bengaluru Police in India had arrested five Bangladeshis - four men and a woman - for the alleged rape and torture of the woman believed to be from Bangladesh.

The arrests were made after Assam Police shared visuals from a video circulating on social media. The video showed five people, including a woman, subjecting the victim to physical abuse and torture. Bengaluru city police promptly traced and arrested them.

All the criminals belong to the same syndicate from Bangladesh, Bengaluru Police had said. The accused brutally tortured the Bangladeshi woman after she was blackmailed by the syndicate and trafficked to India.

--IANS

sumi/kr