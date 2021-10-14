5 dead as jeep falls into ditch in PoK

Islamabad, Oct 14 (IANS) Five people were killed and four others injured when a jeep plunged into a ditch in Pakistan occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Haveli district, local media reported on Thursday morning.

According to the reports, the accident occurred as the jeep driver tried to save the vehicle from an iron rod present in the standing position in the middle of the road, resulting in the killing of five people on the spot, reports Xinhua news agency.