5 held for flesh trade in Bihar's Lakhisarai district

Acting on the tip-off, a team of Kabaya police station in the district raided the Shanti Inn hotel and arrested two youths and two girls in compromising positions inside one room. The police team also arrested the owner of the hotel.

According to the official, two girls had booked a room for a day in this hotel. They had their own clients who were invited to this hotel. All these activities were being executed in connivance with the hotel owner.

"During investigation, it was found the girls were charging Rs 2,000 per person for one hour and the hotel owner shared the money," said R.M. Singh, the investigating police official.

After an inter-state sex racket was busted in Bihar's Rohtas district on July 20, the Home and Social welfare departments of the state have directed District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of all 38 districts to be on the lookout for immoral activities taking place in their jurisdictions.

--IANS

ajk/khz/bg