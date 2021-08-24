5 held for gangrape of minor Dalit girl in UP

The accused belong to a former village pradhan's family and are from a different community.

The youth was arrested on Monday while the incident took place on Saturday night.

Rampur (UP), Aug 24 (IANS) A 19-year-old youth has been arrested, along with four family members, for allegedly gang raping a Dalit girl.

Among those named in the FIR include the former pradhan's son and a medical student who recently returned from Russia.

The police said that on Sunday, the girl's father visited the police station and alleged that five men broke into his house the night before, and abducted his daughter.

On Sunday morning, the girl was reportedly found outside her home in a semi-conscious condition. She then told her family about the alleged sexual assault, the police said.

The police claimed that according to a preliminary inquiry, the 14-year-old girl was in a relationship with the man who has been arrested.

"He was produced before a local court of Rampur, which sent him to judicial custody. The role of the other accused is still under probe," said a police officer.

Rampur SP Ankit Mittal said a medical examination of the girl did not find any injury on the girl's body but an FIR has been lodged on charges of gangrape and abduction, on a complaint submitted by the victim' father.

