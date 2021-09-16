5 held in Tripura for assaulting BDO, govt officials

Strongly condemning the incident, Tripura Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said that a dastardly attack was carried out on the BDO of Poangbari block in South Tripura district on Wednesday while he was discharging his official duties.

Agartala, Sep 16 (IANS) The police in Tripura on Thursday arrested five persons associated with the ruling BJP after a group of people severely assaulted a Block Development Officer (BDO) and nine other government employees in southern Tripura, the police said.

"I have directed the in-charge Director General of Police (Puneet Ragtogi) to arrest the miscreants," the Chief Secretary tweeted.

Sabroom sub-divisional police officer Lalhim Molsom told IANS that the police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the case and a search is on to nab the remaining people involved in the attack.

A district administration official said that when the BDO, Vaijayanta Sarkar, along with other officials went to the Madhabnagar gram panchayat to conduct a special camp to finalise the names of the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), around 50 to 60 people armed with sticks attacked the officials, severely injuring the BDO and nine others while many officials fled from the spot.

Though the police tried to protect the officials, the attackers, stated to be associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, overpowered the security personnel.

Before leaving the spot, the miscreants also snatched the mobile phones and other belongings from the BDO and the officials.

"The goons threatened that registration of the beneficiaries cannot be done from the priority list. If I do not follow their words, they will not spare a single drop of my blood," Sarkar said in his report to the South Tripura District Magistrate.

Condemning the attack, a delegation of Tripura Civil Service officers met the South Tripura DM, Saju Vaheed A, and demanded stern action against the culprits.

