5 injured as rocket hits Kunar Guv's office

Kabul, April 26 (IANS) At least five people were wounded after a rocket landed at Kunar Governor's office in the city of Asadabad on Monday morning, Iqbal Saeed, provincial Governor, said.
The incident happened in the city of Asadabad, the center of Kunar, where an event on the Holy Quran competition was underway, Saeed said.
"Three students and two employees of the compound were wounded," he said.
Security officilas have not commented over the incident,Tolo news reported.
No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.
--IANS
