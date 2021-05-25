5 injured in Quetta bomb attack

Quetta, May 25 (IANS) Five people were injured after a bomb went off at a busy road in Pakistan's Quetta city, a Balochistan government official said.

The blast on Monday was caused following the detonation of an improvised explosive device, Xinhua news agency quoted the official as saying.

A vehicle of paramilitary troops Frontier Corps (FC) passing by the blast site might be the target of the explosion, Quetta police told local media.