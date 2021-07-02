5 injured in Washington under-construction building collapse

The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the building in the 900 block of Kennedy Street Northwest collapsed at around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, resulting in one person trapped in the debris and several others injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

Washington, July 2 (IANS) At least five people were injured when an under-construction building in Washington D.C. fully collapsed, according to authorities.

The department said in later updates that four people with non-life threatening injures were transported to the hospital, and that the adult male that was trapped was eventually removed from the pile.

He was conscious, it added.

The incident came exactly one week after the partial collapse of a 12-storey condominium in Surfside, Florida.

At least 18 people have been confirmed dead, while 145 others were still missing.

U.S. President Joe Biden travelled to Surfside on Thursday, and met impacted families and offering them consolation.

The search and rescue operations have halted after monitoring devices indicated that the remaining part of the building may collapse.

