5 IS militants killed in Iraq airstrike

Baghdad, April 12 (IANS) Five Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in an airstrike in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, the military said.

A statement by the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said the airstrike on Sunday killed the five terrorists and also destroyed four hideouts near Himreen lake in the north of the provincial capital Baquba, some 65 km fron Baghdad, Xinhua news agency reported