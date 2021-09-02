5 J&K youth working in Kerala held for having fake gun licenses

The five youths, identified as Shoukat Ali, Shukur Ahamed, Gulsman, Mushtaq Hussain and Mohammed Javed, have been working in Kerala for the past six months after being recruited by an agency in Maharashtra.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (IANS) The Kerala Police on Wednesday took into custody five men from Jammu and Kashmir, working with an ATM cash filling agency here, for possessing fake gun licences.

The police said they are aged between 20 to 25 years and hail from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

They were taken into custody from their place of residence in the capital city. Police also recovered five guns and 25 rounds of ammunition from them.

All of them will be produced before a court here on Thursday, police said.

As soon as the news came out, the Military Police collected details while the Kerala Police has begun an elaborate probe.

