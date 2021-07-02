5 killed, 5 injured in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Jammu, July 2 (IANS) Five people were killed and five others injured on Friday in a road accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district, police said.

Police said around 4.30 p.m., a vehicle coming from Ramban town towards Ramsoo on Jammu-Srinagar highway went out of the driver's control at Digdole and plunged into a gorge.