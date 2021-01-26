5 killed as ambulance rams into truck in UP

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 26 (IANS) At least five persons were killed when an ambulance rammed into a stationary truck in the Gopiganj area in Bhadohi district on Tuesday morning.

The ambulance was going from Asansol in West Bengal to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, carrying a dead body.

Sources said the ambulance was moving at a high speed and the driver apparently could not see the truck parked on the roadside due to dense fog.