5 killed as service lift crashes in Mumbai high-rise (Ld)

The incident involving the construction lift occurred at around 5.45 p.m. at the Ambika Building in Worli, officials said.

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) In a tragic incident, at least five persons were killed and one injured after a service lift used for construction work at a newly-built high-rise came crashing down, officials of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster control unit said here on Saturday.

While one person died instantly, four others were brought dead to the KEM Hospital. The exact cause of the disaster is not known yet.

Three of the victims have been identified as Avinash Das, 35, Bharat Mandal, 28, and Chinmay Mandal, 33, while the identities of two others are being ascertained.

Another person, Laxman Mandal, 35, is stated to be in a critical condition at the hospital.

