5 killed as truck rams into roadside eatery in Bihar

"The incident tokk place at around 3 pm when a truck going towards Nalanda from Jahanabad district, rammed into a eatery, leaving 5 persons, including the owner of the shop, dead on the spot. Prime facie it appears that the driver might have lost his control over the wheels," said Shri Krishna Murari Prasad, SDPO Hilsa Nalanda.

Patna, March 28 (IANS) At least 5 persons were killed and 10 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a roadside eatery in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, police said.

During the mishap, over 20 persons were present at the eatery. About 5 persons were seriously injured.

Police added that the toll may rise later.

The injured are being treated at private clinic and Sadar hospital. Sources, however, said that 3 more lives were lost during the treatment.

Following the mishap, locals resorted to violence, pelting stones at police team who then tried to pacify the crowd. An Assistant Sub-inspector rank officer was injured in the incident.

"We have impounded the truck and search is on for the errant driver. An FIR was registered under rash and negligence driving amounting to murder in Telhara police station. Further investigation is on," the officer added.

--IANS

ajk/sdr/