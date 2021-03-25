5 killed by unidentified gunmen in PoK's Naltar

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], March 25 (ANI): Five people were killed, and seven others were injured in a firing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region on Thursday.



According to Xinhua, a passenger van was attacked in an open fire by unidentified gunmen near a bridge in the Naltar area of the region. Women and children were aboard the vehicle when it came under attack, said the Senior Superintendent of Police, Mirza Hassan.

Police are investigating the motives behind the attack, having more contingent of police dispatched to the area in a search operation to arrest the attackers.

The passenger van was on its way to Naltar Bala from Gilgit when it was attacked and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, according to Xinhua.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

