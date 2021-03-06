5 killed in Pak landmine blast

Islamabad, March 6 (IANS) At least five people were killed and five others injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province, it was reported on Saturday.
The blast took place in Sibi district on Friday night, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports as saying.
Deputy Commissioner of the district Yasir Khan Bazai said that a vehicle carrying laborers hit the landmine.
"Four laborers lost their lives on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in a hospital," said the official, adding that other wounded persons were in stable condition.
Security forces have launched an operation in the surrounding areas, said the reports.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.
--IANS
ksk/