5 killed in snow avalanche in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 14 (IANS) Three more bodies were recovered on Tuesday taking the death toll to five after snow avalanche hit the higher reaches of Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

According to reports, a group of eight locals got buried under the snow when an avalanche hit the Kallan area of the Ganderbal district on Monday night. The rescue parties immediately swung into action and rescued three persons. However, the remaining five went missing.

Late night rescue operations discovered two bodies, and three more were recovered on Tuesday morning.

Snow avalanche also hit three residential houses in the Limber Boniyar area of the Kupwara district on Monday night. Timely help from the Army, police and locals saved many lives, who were trapped in the said houses. zi/dpb