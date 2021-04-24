5 killed in targeted shootings in Kabul

Kabul (Afghanistan), April 24 (IANS) Four police personnel and a private university lecturer were killed in two separate shootings in Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday, the latest in a string of targeted killings in the war-hit country, reported a local TV channel.

"Four policemen were shot and killed in Paghman district, in the western part of Kabul and Rafi Osmani, lecturer at private Peshgam University was killed by unidentified gunmen in Police District 4 of the city on Saturday morning," Tolo News TV reported.