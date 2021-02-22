5 killed in truck-auto collision in Bihar

Katihar (Bihar), Feb 22 (IANS) Five people were killed and five were critically injured in a truck-auto collision near Pothia police station in Katihar district of Bihar.

All the deceased were identified as the members of a band.

The incident happened on NH-31 when a truck coming from Bhagalpur lost control near Khaira Mod and collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction, a police official said.