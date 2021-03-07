5 members of family found dead in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Five members of a family were found dead in the Durg district. Prima facie, it seems to be suicide, said the police.



"Bodies of five members of a family found in Durg. The case appears to be a suicide. We have also recovered a note. Further investigation is being done," Vivekanand Sinha, IG Durg Range told reporters.

The incident has created panic in the area. The forensic team has been sent to the spot. The police is investigating the case from all possible angles. (ANI)

