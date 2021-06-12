5 Myanmar militants held with arms in Mizoram

Additional Superintendent of Police, C. Lalruatkima, said that the intruders, suspected to be cadres of armed outfit Arakan Liberation Army (ALA) in Myanmar, were nabbed on Friday night from the Kakichhuah village in Lawngtlai district in southern Mizoram bordering India and Myanmar.

Aizawl, June 12 (IANS) Five militants from Myanmar were apprehended with arms and ammunition in a joint operation carried out by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police from a bordering village in Lawngtlai district, the police said on Saturday.

He said the security personnel recovered a 9 mm pistol, a .38 revolver, 55 rounds of bullets and four live grenades from the possession of the ALA cadres.

Lalruatkima said that the extremists were produced in the district court in Lawngtlai with charges lodged under different sections of the Arms Act and the Foreigners Act.

The court sent them to police custody for further interrogation by the security officials.

Mizoram has an unfenced international border of 510 km with Myanmar.

