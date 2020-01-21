5 of a marriage party killed in UP crash

Shahjahanpur, Jan 21 (IANS) Five members of a marriage party were killed when their car crashed into a tree and fell in a ditch in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

The accident took place late Monday night near Sada village and all the five occupants of the car died on the spot.

All the deceased were residents of Shantipuram colony in Shahjahanpur.

According to reports, all five were on their way to Pilibhit from Shahjahanpur to attend a wedding when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake another car.

The impact of the accident was such that the vehicle was reduced to a mangled heap of iron and the bodies were taken out after cutting through with gas cutters. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and police investigations have begun. amita/ksk/