5 of UP family killed in roof collapse

The incident took place in Chhoti Gudkari locality under the limits of City Kotwali police circle. The deceased include a couple and their two sons and a daughter.

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh), April 29 (IANS) Five members of a family were killed when the roof of their rented accomodation in Mirzapur collapsed.

District magistrate Mirzapur Praveen Kumar Laxar and SP Ajay Kumar Singh, who camped at the incident site to monitor the rescue operation said, "The rescuers including the police and fire fighters initially recovered the bodies of Shubham, 22, Saurabh , 18, Sandhya, 20 and their mother Gudia, 48. Hours later, the body of the husband, Uma Shankar, 50, was also taken out from the debris and all bodies have been sent for post mortem."

ADM (finance and revenue) U.P. Singh said that the district administration has extended financial assistance of Rs two lakh from chief minister relief fund for each deceased person.

Officials said that that incident took place on Thursday morning but the rescue operation took several hours as debris had to be removed manually to avoid further damage in the roof of upper floor of the two storied building.

During the initial investigations, it came to light that the house was owned by one Ashutosh Ranjan and he had rented out portions of the house to several tenants.

Uma Shankar had also hired a room in which he lived with his wife and three children. His eldest daughter Sapna was living with her maternal grandparents.

Uma Shankar's brother Daya Shankar and his family lived in another part of the same house.

--IANS

amita/in