5 Ostriches, 1 lioness die in Vandalur Zoo Chennai

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Five ostriches and one lioness in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo died in recent times.

In a statement issued here, the Zoo Director said five ostriches died all of a sudden on Wednesday (October 27).

According to the official, samples were collected for bacteriology, virology and toxicology examination which is being carried out. Blood smear and organ impression was examined on Wednesday ruling out fowl cholera.