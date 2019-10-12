5 Pak fishing boats seized in Gujarat

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 12, 2019 18:12 hrs

BSF seized five fishing boats from Pakistan in Harami Nullah area on Friday. Photo/ANI

Bhuj (Gujarat) [India], October 12 (ANI): Five wooden Pakistani fishing boats have been seized by troops of Border Security Force (BSF) from Harami Nullah area in Gujarat.
The BSF said in a press release that the boats were seized by the troops yesterday during a search operation.


"On October 11 at about 10.45 pm, troops of Border Security Force in a special operation in Harami Nullah area, seized five wooden Pak fishing boats (single-engine fitted)," the statement reads.
A thorough search operation was launched in the area and it is currently underway.
Last week, the troops of BSF had seized two wooden Pakistani fishing boats. (ANI)

