5 people dead, 10 missing after rainstorm in China

From July 10-11, torrential rain hit Xinzhou and triggered floods in the city's Taihuai and Yantou townships, leaving three people dead and three injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, July 13 (IANS) Five people were killed while 10 others remain missing after heavy rain lashed north China's Shanxi province, the emergency management department said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, two people died while another 10 went missing after downpours lashed Jincheng City with precipitation of up to 268 mm, the worst in a century.

The rainfall also caused damages to houses.

This spell of downpours has been the heaviest since the beginning of this year's flood season in Shanxi.

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters have activated an emergency response for floods since 6 p.m. Sunday.

--IANS

ksk/