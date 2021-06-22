5 people dead in Afghanistan roadside bombing

Kabul, June 22 (IANS) Five civilians were killed and four others wounded as a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in Ahmad Abad district of Afghanistan's Paktia province, an official said.

"The deadly roadside bombing which targeted a civilian vehicle in Machalgo area of Ahmad Abad district on Monday afternoon claimed five lives comprising a woman, two children and two men and also injured four others. All the victims are civilians," provincial government spokesman Abdul Rahman Mangal told Xinhua news agency.