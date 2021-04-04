5 people killed in Bangkok house blaze

Bangkok, April 4 (IANS) Five people were killed due to a blaze at a three-storey house in Bangkok, which led to the collapse of the structure, according to authorities in the Thai capital.
A firefighter, three rescue workers and a resident of the house were killed at the scene on Saturday and six others were seriously injured, according to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
The bodies of the victims were dragged out by rescue workers from the debris of the fire-engulfed, caved-in house, reports Xinhua news agency.
Seven out of a group of eight people, who had lived in the house, managed to escape, the Governor said.
The cause of the blaze in under probe.
