5 Punjab cops in jail for militancy-era crimes to be freed

A communication to this effect was sent on today (Monday) to Punjab for taking necessary action, the statement said.

"The decision has been approved by the government of India on humanitarian and compassionate considerations."

The decision came a few days after the Centre's decision to grant special dispensation to nine Sikh prisoners undergoing sentence in various jails in the country.

The list includes the official of the ranks of Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspector, Sub-Inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector convicted for killings, kidnapping or staged shootouts during militancy in Punjab, said a source on condition of anonymity.

The Punjab government had requested the Ministry of Home Affairs for remission of their sentence on grounds of old age and ill-health, said the source, adding the oldest among them is 83 years old and the youngest 63. It is learnt that one of them was awarded the President's Police Medal.