5 shot outside Alabama bar, 2 arrested

Police responded to a call at 2.47 a.m. on Saturday after shots were fired in the parking lot of the Roxy Nightclub in downtown Tuscaloosa, Xinhua news agency quoted the city's law enforcement as saying in a statement.

Washington, April 4 (IANS) At least five people were shot outside a bar in the US state of Alabama, authorities said, adding that two suspects have been arrested.

After reviewing video surveillance and witness statements, investigators determined that Joe Nathan Brothers Jr., 22, and Joshua Marquese Coston, 23, "were the initial aggressors" in the shooting, CNN quoted Tuscaloosa Police Captain Jack Kennedy as saying in the statement.

Both men are charged with four counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied building, three counts of shooting into an unoccupied building and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

The injured persons also included Coston, who was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

"The other four victims are being treated for their injuries," which do not appear to be life threatening, said Kennedy.

"The investigation is ongoing, and other persons may also be charged in the future."

