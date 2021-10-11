5 soldiers critically injured in gunfight in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Oct 11 (IANS) A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four other soldiers were critically injured on Monday in an ongoing gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Lt. Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman, said following specific information, a cordon and search operation was launched in the villages close to Krishna Ghati sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Surankote area of Poonch district.