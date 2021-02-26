5 states to go to polls from Mar 27-Apr 29, counting on May 2

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be held from March 27 to April 29, while the counting of votes will be held on May 2, the Election Commission of India said on Friday.

While elections to the 140-member Kerala Assembly, the 30-member Puducherry Assembly and the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6, polling for the 140-member Assam Assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6.