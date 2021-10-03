5 teas for a healthy heart

The Pure Shilajit Tea from Upakarma Ayurveda is a new product to change your tea time forever. It gives your body and minds the extra dose of health and energy. It has a special ingredient, Arjuna, that is considered to have many heart benefits. Arjuna helps to reduce the risk of heart diseases and has strong anti-hypersensitivity properties. The tea also has natural ingredients like Pure Shilajit, Ashwagandha, Cloves, Ginger and Nutmeg. It helps to enhance immunity by maintaining heart health and by improving strength and stamina

Quantity: 20 Sachets

Price: Rs 369

Yogafy Hibiscus Green Tea

The Yogafy Hibiscus Tea contains many antioxidants that are important for a healthy heart, hibiscus tea provides cardiovascular benefits. It contains natural hibiscus flowers and whole leaf green tea. Tea aids in lowering both systolic and diastolic blood pressure, drinking 3 cups a day will help in lowering blood pressure.

Quantity: 100 gms

Price: Rs 499

LEAFIOUS Natural Hibiscus Cinnamon Clove Green Tea

The Leafious Green Tea is a blend of 100 per cent whole leaf, Natural Hibiscus, Cinnamon and Cloves that helps to maintain cholesterol levels and blood pressure. The ingredients help to keep the heart healthy and aid digestion too. It is 100 per cent natural and vegetarian.

Quantity: 100 gms



Price: Rs 300

6rasa Kashaya -- Herbal Tea

The 6Rasa Kashaya Herbal Tea is 100 per cent natural with no added sugar. It contains 15 Ayurvedic spices like Ashwagandha, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Turmeric, Kadha Mix along many others. It helps to build immunity, improve heart health and aids in digestion. It does not have any added colours, flavours or preservatives and releases daily stress if consumed on a regular basis.

Quantity: 30 dip bags -- 2.5 gms each

Price: Rs 279

Menwise Healthy Heart organic green tea for Men

This healthy heart tea is a blend of some of the finest ingredients including but not limited to Green Tea, Arjun Bark, Garcinia, Cinnamon, Mint, Turmeric, Rooibos, Valerian, Black Pepper, and Cardamom. To stay healthy and happy, your heart needs proper blood flow and this healthy heart tea does the job of increasing blood flow to your heart very nicely. The amazing ingredients of healthy heart tea help in boosting immunity so that you can stay in the best shape and feel energized all day long.

Quantity: 25 tea bags

Price: Rs 599

(IANSlife can be contacted ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/

