5 terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian, says IGP Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): A total of seven militants were killed in twin encounters in south Kashmir on Friday, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.



Addressing a press conference here today, the IGP Kashmir said: "Out of total five militants killed in Shopain four have been identified as Muzamil Manzoor, Younis Ahmad Khanday, Basit Ismail Bakhsi and Aadil Ahmad."

The identity of one is yet ascertained, he added.

Kumar further said they will ensure full-proof security to conduct the Amarnath Yatra successfully.

The gunfight began in the afternoon after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. (A

While General in Command (GOC) 15 Chinar Corps Lieutenant Devendra Pratap Pandey on Friday said this year the priority of security forces will be to stop militant recruitment so that youth will not get inclined towards radicalization.

"This year the priority of security forces will be to stop militant recruitment, bust Open Working Group (OWG) networks, and monitor the social media where youth are being radicalized," the GOC said.

He also said that many families of the Valley approached them for help regarding the radicalization.

"Many families have requested us to prevent their children from becoming radicalised. I want to appeal to people to help the civil arms, security forces so that we can break the chain," he said. (ANI)

