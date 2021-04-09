5 terrorists killed in Kashmir's Shopian district

The gunfight started on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

Srinagar, April 9 (IANS) Five terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Friday.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Three terrorists were killed on Thursday evening.

After a lull in the night, the gunfight resumed on Friday morning in which two more terrorists were gunned down.

A search operation by the security forces is underway in the area.

