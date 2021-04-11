5 test Covid positive at Patna airport

"There are 40 passengers who came from different parts of Maharashtra and tested positive at different railway stations and Patna airport in the last two days," Civil Surgeon Vibha Kumari said.

Patna, April 11 (IANS) Five returnees from Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus at Patna airport, an official said on Sunday. The infected persons have been sent to an isolation centre in Patna. They flew to the capital city on Saturday evening.

"The passengers coming from other states are undergoing rapid antigen tests at the airport and those found positive have to undergo RT-PCR test for confirmation. We are not allowing any passenger especially from Maharashtra to escape from the airport without undergoing tests," the civil surgeon said.

"We have also deployed medical teams at the airport, all railway stations, and bus stands. They are working with district police and imposing fine on violators roaming at these places without face masks," she said.

Meanwhile, the health department of Patna detected 1,431 corona positive cases on Saturday evening, the highest this year in a single day in the capital city.

Shockingly, many frontline corona warriors are infected with the deadly virus.

According to an official of the health department, 2 doctors of Patna AIIMS and 9 from PMCH tested corona positive on Saturday. Besides, a number of nurses, ward boys, lab technicians, have also tested positive for the virus.

The patients were largely found from localities like Boring road, Patliputra Colony, Kankarbagh, Boring Canal road, Ashiyana Nagar, Rajiv Nagar and Danapur.

"We have formed 240 micro containment zones in the districts including 142 in Sadar, 45 in Barh, 25 in Masaurhi, 11 in Danapur and 9 in Paliganj sub-division, the civil surgeon said.

--IANS

ajk/skp/