5 TTP terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pak Army

Islamabad, Jan 25 (IANS) The Pakistan Army has announced that five terrorists of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group were killed during a security operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a statement, the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said that the security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations in Mir Ali and Khaisur areas of North Waziristan on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.