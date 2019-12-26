5 ways to ace a destination wedding

As the fervour around the current wedding season increases, OYO's Weddingz.in suggests some easy ways how you can truly ace it.

* Prioritise the location and recce <br>Selecting a suitable location is the first and foremost step to having the perfect destination wedding. Be mindful of the weather at that particular location, along with available venues, local vendors, and its overall aesthetics. Further, ensure that you make one trip to the destination well in advance for a recce and if one cannot travel to the destination in advance, cross-check logistics with professional help and plan ahead of time.

* Keep the guest-list in check<br>As a destination wedding is generally an expensive affair, it is recommended that you have a limited guest-list. In most cases, you end up incurring the cost for your guests' accommodation, travel, and other sundry expenses. Therefore, it is best to celebrate a destination wedding only amidst your close ones. Moreover, be sure to inform them in advance so that they can plan ahead too, and make bookings accordingly.

* Hire local professionals<br>A very important step is to pick local vendors and planners when it comes to a destination wedding, especially when international, as they are well-versed with the area, location, language, and every other nitty gritty. Hiring a local planner is highly advantageous as it makes coordination with these vendors along with bookings seamless, as they are up-to-date with the required details of the destination. With regard to vendors like florists, caterers, rental companies and other suppliers, it is best to pick them in-person when you go for your recce, and ask for referrals to book the best.

* Be mindful of budgets<br>A well-planned budget is essential for a well-organised destination wedding. In case you decide to take your own preferred planners and vendors along, be sure to keep their accommodation and travel reasonable, yet comfortable. For weddings involving alcohol, it is best to purchase from local stores to not incur a huge cost of transporting the same, especially to an international location. Most importantly, partner with a dedicated wedding planner who will provide you with the best deals and 100% delivery on promises, thus ensuring a great event. Lastly, to avoid last-minute and out-of-control expenditures, keep a checklist at hand since Day 1.

* Focus on packing <br>Finally, pack your luggage as per the chosen destination, with its climate being the most important factor. If it's a cold place, carry warmer clothes, and ensure that you pack the essentials. Additionally, it is always a nice gesture to pack some simple gifts and handwritten notes in your luggage for your guests, to make them feel welcome and add to their merriment around the festivities.

