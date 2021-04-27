5 women booked for creating ruckus after Covid death in UP

Aligarh (UP), April 27 (IANS) Five women, all family members of a retired PAC personnel, have been booked for creating a ruckus in the hospital following the death of their patient.

The women of his family accused the medical staff of negligence and alleged that the patient was not provided oxygen on time.

Police said that doctors and the hospital staff threatened to go on strike if an FIR was not registered against the women.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the chief medical officer of Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, the FIR was registered against the women.

The police spokesperson said that the FIR has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 332 (whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insults), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 2A Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Medical Care) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Disease Act at Kawarsi police station.

--IANS

