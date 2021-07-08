5 women held for alleged immoral activities in J&K's Srinagar

Police sources said a woman living in a rented accommodation in Tengpora area of Srinagar was being visited by a number of male and female visitors on a daily basis.

Srinagar, July 8 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested five girls for allegedly indulging in immoral activities in Srinagar city.

"A team from Batmaloo police station raided the house and arrested five girls including the tenant.

"They have been booked under different sections of prevention of immoral traffic act," sources said.

The accused have been lodged at the women's police station in the Rambagh area.

Police said the owner of the house has also been arrested.

"Investigation has been started and nothing would be revealed unless supported by irrefutable evidence," police said.

It must be recalled that Jammu and Kashmir was rocked by a sex scandal in 2006 in which 57 people were allegedly involved including some ministers, senior bureaucrats and police officers.

