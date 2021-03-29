5-year-old dies after father smashes him on floor

Bareilly, March 29 (IANS) A five-year-old child died after his father smashed his head on the floor during an altercation with his brother over property matters.

The incident took place on Sunday when the father, Mohd Naseem, was caught in a heated exchange with his brother.

The five-year-old went up to him and asked him to play with him. The enraged father grabbed the child and smashed his head on the floor. The boy laid unconscious on the ground while the two men continued to fight.