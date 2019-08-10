5-year-old raped in Bhilwara, accused absconding

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher in Bhilwara district on Friday, police said.

Police Inspector Chanaram said the accused lured the girl and took her behind a temple, where he performed the heinous act.



"The accused lured the girl and took her behind a temple to rape her. The victim is out of danger and is undergoing treatment at a hospital," he said.

The accused is absconding, and police are making efforts to nab him. (ANI).